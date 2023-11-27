Avis Budget Group (CAR) Price Target Increased by 6.10% to 253.78

The average one-year price target for Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) has been revised to 253.78 / share. This is an increase of 6.10% from the prior estimate of 239.19 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 196.95 to a high of 320.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.70% from the latest reported closing price of 185.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avis Budget Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAR is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 37,587K shares. The put/call ratio of CAR is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRS Investment Management holds 17,431K shares representing 48.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,431K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 6.63% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,555K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 731K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing an increase of 30.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 21.50% over the last quarter.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 639K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing an increase of 16.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 26.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 617K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing a decrease of 17.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 34.29% over the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Background Information

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 10,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

