Avis Budget Group (CAR) Price Target Increased by 10.34% to 126.99

The average one-year price target for Avis Budget Group (NasdaqGS:CAR) has been revised to $126.99 / share. This is an increase of 10.34% from the prior estimate of $115.09 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $168.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.68% from the latest reported closing price of $148.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avis Budget Group. This is an decrease of 209 owner(s) or 39.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAR is 0.12%, an increase of 23.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 49,894K shares. The put/call ratio of CAR is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRS Investment Management holds 17,431K shares representing 49.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,368K shares representing 12.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares , representing an increase of 32.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 71.07% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 3,101K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 26.35% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 1,703K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,494K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares , representing an increase of 18.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAR by 5.15% over the last quarter.

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