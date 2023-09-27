Avis Budget Group (CAR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Avis Budget Group (CAR) closed at $178.37, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the car rental company had lost 18.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 4.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Avis Budget Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Avis Budget Group is projected to report earnings of $13.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.57 billion, up 0.78% from the year-ago period.

CAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $36.87 per share and revenue of $12.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -36.49% and +0.2%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Avis Budget Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Avis Budget Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Avis Budget Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.63.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.