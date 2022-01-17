Avis Budget Group (CAR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Avis Budget Group (CAR) closed at $195.31, marking a +1.77% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the car rental company had lost 9.8% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 16.15% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Avis Budget Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Avis Budget Group is projected to report earnings of $5.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1730.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.46 billion, up 81.92% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Avis Budget Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.51% higher within the past month. Avis Budget Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Avis Budget Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.43.

Also, we should mention that CAR has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Business - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.