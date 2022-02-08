Avis Budget Group (CAR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Avis Budget Group (CAR) closed the most recent trading day at $187.33, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the car rental company had lost 6.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 6.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Avis Budget Group as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 14, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.72, up 1688.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.4 billion, up 77.09% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Avis Budget Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower. Avis Budget Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Avis Budget Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.92.

We can also see that CAR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Business - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.