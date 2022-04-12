Avis Budget Group (CAR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Avis Budget Group (CAR) closed at $257.78, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the car rental company had gained 20.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 6.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Avis Budget Group as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.42, up 843.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.18 billion, up 59.09% from the year-ago period.

CAR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.41 per share and revenue of $10.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.36% and +12.57%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Avis Budget Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Avis Budget Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Avis Budget Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.22.

Investors should also note that CAR has a PEG ratio of 0.59 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Business - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

