Avis Budget Group (BIT:1CAR) Price Target Decreased by 16.43% to 103.19

The average one-year price target for Avis Budget Group (BIT:1CAR) has been revised to €103.19 / share. This is a decrease of 16.43% from the prior estimate of €123.48 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €73.19 to a high of €132.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.81% from the latest reported closing price of €82.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avis Budget Group. This is an decrease of 91 owner(s) or 15.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CAR is 0.15%, an increase of 5.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.26% to 48,253K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRS Investment Management holds 17,431K shares representing 49.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 3,101K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAR by 26.35% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,965K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares , representing an increase of 27.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAR by 79.63% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 1,702K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares , representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAR by 86.12% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,494K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares , representing an increase of 18.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CAR by 0.16% over the last quarter.

