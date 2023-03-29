Avis Budget Group and Vulcan Materials have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 29, 2023 – Zacks Equity Research shares Avis Budget Group CAR as the Bull of the Day and Vulcan Materials VMC as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Lantheus LNTH, Omeros OMER and Hyperfine HYPR.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

Landing the Bull of the Day is Avis Budget Group which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an overall “A” VGM grade for the combination of Value, Growth, and Momentum.



Avis’s Business-Services Industry is also in the top 6% of over 250 Zacks industries and the company is positioned to benefit from higher travel demand as a leading vehicle rental operator with global locations in North America, Europe, and Australia.



Last year was a record year for Avis in revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA with its Avis has beaten earnings expectations for 10 consecutive quarters and topped sales estimates in its last eight quarterly rep2023 outlook looking attractive as well after crushing Q4 top and bottom line expectations last month. orts.

Earnings Estimate Revisions

Although 2022 will be a very tough year to follow with EPS at $58.05, earnings estimate revisions have continued to trend higher for Avis following its stellar Q4 results.



Fiscal 2023 earnings estimates have now gone up 14% over the last 90 days at $28.24 per share and FY24 EPS estimates have soared 32% to $24.31.

Good Value

With earnings estimates on the rise, Avis’s price-to-earnings valuation is very attractive at just 6.3X forward earnings. This is nicely beneath its industry average of 15.7X and the S&P 500’s 18.3X.



Even better, Avis stock trades well below its extreme decade-long high of 1,034X and at a 45% discount to the median of 11.5X.



Avis’s EV/EBITDA valuation stands out as well at 3.5X and alludes to the company being undervalued but in strong financial health. To that point, Avis’s EV/EBITDA is far below the industry average of 8.6X with the benchmark at 12.1X as a loose comparison.

Bottom Line

What is most impressive about Avis stock is that shares of CAR have soared over 1,200% in the last three years as the company's growth continued to surprise many. Avis stock is up +8% year-to-date, trading at $177 per share and still 46% off its 52-week highs.



With rising earnings estimate revisions, industry dominance, and strong enterprise value, it would not be surprising if Avis stock starts soaring in 2023.

Vulcan Materials currently lands a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with its Building Products-Concrete and Aggregates Industry in the bottom 20% of over 250 Zacks industries.

There could be more short-term weakness ahead for Vulcan stock as a supplier of construction aggregates and other construction materials such as concrete, asphalt mix, and calcium.

Subpar Q4 Report

During its most recent fourth quarter report on February 16, Vulcan stated it was impacted by abnormally wet and cold weather that disrupted construction activity and materials shipment in addition to softening in single-family residential demand.

Disruption in construction activity led to Vulcan missing its Q4 earnings expectations by -16% at $1.08 per share compared to EPS estimates of $1.29. Vulcan also missed top-line estimates by -5%.

Shares of VMC have dropped roughly 9% since its Q4 report and the dip could continue with earnings estimates declining. Fiscal 2023 earnings estimates have now declined 12% over the last 90 days and FY24 EPS estimates have dropped 13%.

Subpar Valuation

The declining earnings estimates have made Vulcan’s P/E valuation less attractive. Trading around $168 per share, Vulcan stock trades at 27.9X forward earnings.

While this is well below its extreme decade-long highs and a slight discount to the median of 31.6X, shares of VMC trade much higher than the industry average of 11.5X and above the S&P 500’s 18.3X.

Furthermore, the company’s EV/EBITDA of 15.9X is noticeably higher than its industry average of 7.6X with many analysts seeing the optimum level at less than 10X.

Bottom Line

With Vulcan’s business industry weakening at the moment, justification for paying a premium for VMC shares is fading. To that point, investors may want to be cautious of Vulcan stock right now as the decline after its Q4 report could continue.

Additional content:

3 Medical Stocks Creating Wealth Despite Macro Challenges

The broader U.S. indices, reflecting market sentiments, have been reeling under significant pressure in 2022, with companies from the majority of sectors facing several headwinds like a hawkish Fed, geopolitical issues and lingering COVID-19 uncertainties.

However, several companies managed to buck the trend and created wealth for their investors, driven by strong fundamentals. Some companies also initiated cost-savings programs along with price hikes to fight the rising cost of materials that benefited their margins.

Three stocks — Lantheus, Omeros and Hyperfine — have managed to rise nearly or more than 50% year to date in 2023.

All these three stocks have witnessed a strong rally so far this year, significantly beating the S&P 500’s performance. Shares of Lantheus, Omeros and Hyperfine have surged 57.9%, 78.3% and 48.2%, respectively, compared with 4% increase of the S&P 500 Index so far this year. Lantheus sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Omeros and Hyperfine carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating positive revisions in their respective earnings expectations. Let’s take a closer look at each one. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Lantheus

Lantheus is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosing cardiovascular and other diseases. The company reported robust top- and bottom-line growth for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 on the back of its key product, Pylarify — the PSMA PET imaging agent of choice. Strong quarterly results led the company to estimate its revenue and adjusted earnings to be $1.140 billion - $1.160 billion and $4.95 - $5.10 per share, respectively, for 2023. The guidance implies revenue growth of 30% and earnings growth of 19.1% at the mid-point of the guided ranges.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current fiscal year (fiscal 2023) earnings is $4.79, implying a year-over-year improvement of 13.5%. The FY24 estimates suggest a further 11.1% bottom-line growth. Estimates for FY23 and FY24 earnings improved 12.7% and 14.7%, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The expected year-over-year revenue uptick for FY23 is 24.3%, while that for FY24 is 9.7%.

Lantheus beat earnings estimates in all the past four quarters, with the average surprise being 50.00%.

Omeros

It is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in phase III clinical studies for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current fiscal year (fiscal 2023) loss is $2.31, implying a year-over-year improvement of 16.6%. The FY24 estimates suggest a further 25.3% bottom-line improvement. Estimates for FY23 and FY24 loss have widened in the past 30 days.

Hyperfine

Hyperfine is a groundbreaking medical device company, which created Swoop, the first FDA-cleared portable MRI system. The company received multiple FDA clearances and international approvals in the past few months for AI-powered software upgrades to Swoop. It installed 35 commercial systems for full-year 2022. Hyperfine expects full-year revenues for 2023 to be $10 to $14 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current fiscal year (fiscal 2023) loss is 67 cents, implying a year-over-year improvement of 35.6%. Estimates for FY23 earnings improved 30% in the past 30 days.

The expected year-over-year revenue uptick for FY23 is 68.8%.

Hyperfine delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 25.46%.

