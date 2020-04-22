Markets
CAR

Avis Budget Expects Q1 Revenues To Decline 9%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) Wednesday said it expects first-quarter revenues of $1.7 to $1.8 billion, which is a 9% decrease at the midpoint.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $1.76 billion.

The company said January and February started out exceptionally strong with revenues up 9%, continuing the momentum from the end of 2019, and suggesting that 2020 was shaping up to potentially be a record year. March results were significantly impacted as shelter in place orders effectively eliminated travel activity globally.

The company expects net loss of between $155 and $165 for the first quarter.

Rental days were in a range of 34.4 to 34.6 million, Revenue per Day was in a range of $50 to $51, and Per-Unit Fleet Costs were in a range of $250 to $255.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular