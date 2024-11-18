Avis Budget downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast

Northcoast downgraded Avis Budget (CAR) to Neutral from Buy.
Read More on CAR:
- Avis Budget price target lowered to $143 from $145 at Deutsche Bank
- Avis Budget Group Reports Solid Q3 Results
- Avis Budget says ‘nothing below $1B of adjusted EBITDA acceptable’ this year
- Closing Bell Movers: Amazon gains 6%, Apple slips 2% on earnings
- Avis Budget reports Q3 EPS $6.65, consensus $8.18
