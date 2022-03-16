Avis Budget (CAR) Up 35.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Avis Budget Group (CAR). Shares have added about 35.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Avis Budget due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Avis Budget Surpasses Q4 Earnings & Revenues Estimates

Avis Budget reported solid fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings of $7.08 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.6% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $2.57 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 8% and improved 90% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and a rise in rental days.

Revenues by Segment

Americas segment revenues of $2.10 billion were up more than 100% year over year. The segment contributed 82% of total revenues.

International segment revenues of $469 million were up 44% year over year. The segment contributed 18% of total revenues.

Profitability

Adjusted EBITDA was at $683 million, up more than 100% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.6% compared with 5.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for Americas was $670 million, up more than 100% year over year. The uptick was backed by strong pricing, increased demand and sustained cost discipline.

Internationally, adjusted EBITDA was $32 million, up more than 100% year over year. The uptick was backed by strong pricing, continued recovering volume and cost-mitigating actions.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Avis Budget exited fourth-quarter 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $534 million compared with $886 million at the end of the prior quarter. Corporate debt was $4.01 billion compared with $4.03 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated $943 million of net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Adjusted free cash outflow was $128 million and capital expenditures were $72 million in the reported quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.