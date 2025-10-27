Avis Budget (CAR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Avis Budget Group (CAR) reported revenue of $3.52 billion, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.11, compared to $6.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.1% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.11, the EPS surprise was +24.66%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Americas - Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month : $309 per unit fleet cost per month versus $343.5 per unit fleet cost per month estimated by three analysts on average.

: $309 per unit fleet cost per month versus $343.5 per unit fleet cost per month estimated by three analysts on average. International - Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month : $285 per unit fleet cost per month versus $290.8 per unit fleet cost per month estimated by three analysts on average.

: $285 per unit fleet cost per month versus $290.8 per unit fleet cost per month estimated by three analysts on average. International - Rental Days : 13,589.00 Days compared to the 13,445.11 Days average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13,589.00 Days compared to the 13,445.11 Days average estimate based on three analysts. Americas - Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects : $73.23 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.86.

: $73.23 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.86. Americas - Vehicle Utilization : 71.3% compared to the 72% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 71.3% compared to the 72% average estimate based on three analysts. International - Vehicle Utilization : 73.9% versus 73% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 73.9% versus 73% estimated by three analysts on average. Americas - Average Rental Fleet : 546,293 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 532,693.

: 546,293 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 532,693. Total - Rental Days : 49,400.00 Days compared to the 48,708.20 Days average estimate based on three analysts.

: 49,400.00 Days compared to the 48,708.20 Days average estimate based on three analysts. International - Average Rental Fleet : 199,868 compared to the 200,342 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 199,868 compared to the 200,342 average estimate based on three analysts. Total - Average Rental Fleet : 746,161 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 733,035.

: 746,161 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 733,035. Geographic Revenue- International : $898 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $843.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

: $898 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $843.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Geographic Revenue- Americas: $2.62 billion compared to the $2.64 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.

Here is how Avis Budget performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Avis Budget have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

