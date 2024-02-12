Avis Budget (CAR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Avis Budget Group (CAR) reported revenue of $2.76 billion, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.10, compared to $10.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.8 billion, representing a surprise of -1.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +62.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Avis Budget performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Per-Unit Fleet Costs - Americas : $272 per unit fleet cost per month versus $249.6 per unit fleet cost per month estimated by three analysts on average.

: $272 per unit fleet cost per month versus $249.6 per unit fleet cost per month estimated by three analysts on average. Per-Unit Fleet Costs - International : $278 per unit fleet cost per month compared to the $260.7 per unit fleet cost per month average estimate based on three analysts.

: $278 per unit fleet cost per month compared to the $260.7 per unit fleet cost per month average estimate based on three analysts. Per-Unit Fleet Costs - Total : $274 per unit fleet cost per month versus $252.6 per unit fleet cost per month estimated by three analysts on average.

: $274 per unit fleet cost per month versus $252.6 per unit fleet cost per month estimated by three analysts on average. Vehicle Utilization - Americas : 65% compared to the 68.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 65% compared to the 68.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Vehicle Utilization - International : 65.7% versus 66% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 65.7% versus 66% estimated by three analysts on average. Rental days - International : 11,018 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,701.28 Days.

: 11,018 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,701.28 Days. Average rental fleet - Americas : 518,928 versus 485,072 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 518,928 versus 485,072 estimated by three analysts on average. Rental days - Total - Car Rental : 42,027 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 41,253.55 Days.

: 42,027 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 41,253.55 Days. Average rental fleet - International : 182,337 versus 186,664 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 182,337 versus 186,664 estimated by three analysts on average. Average rental fleet - Total - Car Rental : 701,265 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 671,736.

: 701,265 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 671,736. Geographic Revenue- International : $597 million compared to the $634.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

: $597 million compared to the $634.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Americas: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.

Shares of Avis Budget have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

