Avis Budget (CAR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Avis Budget Group (CAR) reported $2.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2%. EPS of -$0.23 for the same period compares to $7.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.96, the EPS surprise was +76.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Avis Budget performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Per-Unit Fleet Costs - Americas : $430 per unit fleet cost per month versus the three-analyst average estimate of $386.4 per unit fleet cost per month.

: $430 per unit fleet cost per month versus the three-analyst average estimate of $386.4 per unit fleet cost per month. Per-Unit Fleet Costs - International : $304 per unit fleet cost per month compared to the $311.8 per unit fleet cost per month average estimate based on three analysts.

: $304 per unit fleet cost per month compared to the $311.8 per unit fleet cost per month average estimate based on three analysts. Rental days - International : 10,956 Days compared to the 11,513.93 Days average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10,956 Days compared to the 11,513.93 Days average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue per day - Americas : $68.64 compared to the $67.89 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $68.64 compared to the $67.89 average estimate based on three analysts. Vehicle Utilization - Americas : 67.4% compared to the 67% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 67.4% compared to the 67% average estimate based on three analysts. Vehicle Utilization - International : 68.3% versus 70.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 68.3% versus 70.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Average rental fleet - Americas : 497,713 versus 506,983 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 497,713 versus 506,983 estimated by three analysts on average. Rental days - Total - Car Rental : 41,833 Days compared to the 42,814.41 Days average estimate based on three analysts.

: 41,833 Days compared to the 42,814.41 Days average estimate based on three analysts. Average rental fleet - International : 174,253 versus 179,966 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 174,253 versus 179,966 estimated by three analysts on average. Average rental fleet - Total - Car Rental : 671,966 compared to the 686,949 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 671,966 compared to the 686,949 average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Revenue- International : $593 million compared to the $626.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.

: $593 million compared to the $626.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Americas: $2.12 billion compared to the $2.12 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.

Shares of Avis Budget have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

