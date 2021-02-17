Avis Budget (CAR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR reported mixed fourth-quarter 2020 results wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

Adjusted loss per share of 36 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10% but fell more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $1.36 billion lagged the consensus estimate by 1.6% and declined 37.3% year over year.

Over the past year, shares of Avis Budget have gained 10.6% compared with 79.3% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Revenues by Segment

Americas segment revenues of $1.03 billion declined 33% year over year. The segment contributed 76% to total revenues.

International segment revenues of $326 million fell 48% year over year. The segment contributed 24% to total revenues.

Profitability

Adjusted EBITDA was $74 million, down 48% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 5.5% from 6.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for Americas was $113 million, down 22% from the prior-year quarter. Internationally, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $28 million against a profit of $16 million in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Avis Budget exited fourth-quarter 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $692 million compared with $1.56 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Corporate debt was $4.21 billion compared with $4.16 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated $59 million of net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Adjusted free cash outflow was $831 million and capital expenditures were $19 million in the reported quarter.

Outlook

With macro-economic uncertainties still persisting and the travel industry suffering because of the same, Avis Budget did not provide any guidance. The company is looking forward to the rollout of the vaccine.

For 2021, the company is hopeful of controlling costs and improving its top-line growth.

Currently, Avis Budget carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Rollins’ ROL fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year over year.

IHS Markit’s INFO fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis.

Automatic Data Processing’s ADP second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and improved 0.7% year over year.

