Avis Budget (CAR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings of $10.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.7% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 96% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.

So far this year, shares of Avis Budget have gained 359.7% compared with 142.5% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Revenues by Segment

Americas segment revenues of $2.40 billion were up more than 100% year over year. The segment contributed 80% of total revenues.

International segment revenues of $598 million were up 42% year over year. The segment contributed 20% of total revenues.

Profitability

Adjusted EBITDA was at $1.06 billion, up more than 100% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.2% compared with 14.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for Americas was $952 million, up more than 100% year over year. The uptick was backed by strong pricing and sustained cost discipline.

Internationally, adjusted EBITDA was $128 million, up more than 100% year over year. The uptick was backed by pricing and solid cost-reduction efforts to meet demand as volume recovery continues.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Avis Budget exited third-quarter 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $886 million compared with $1.32 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Corporate debt was $4.03 billion compared with $4.29 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated $1.29 billion of net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Adjusted free cash outflow was $816 million and capital expenditures were $27 million in the reported quarter.

Currently, Avis Budget carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax’s EFX third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6% but declined on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6% and improved 14.5% year over year on a reported basis and 14% on a local-currency basis.

IQVIA’s IQV third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.17 beat the consensus mark by 1.9% and improved 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1% and increased 21.7% year over year on a reported basis and 21.1% on constant-currency basis.

Omnicom’s OMC third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share that beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.

