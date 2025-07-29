Avis Budget (CAR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Avis Budget Group (CAR) reported revenue of $3.04 billion, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 billion, representing a surprise of -0.9%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -95.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Americas - Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month : $312 per unit fleet cost per month versus $362.8 per unit fleet cost per month estimated by three analysts on average.

: $312 per unit fleet cost per month versus $362.8 per unit fleet cost per month estimated by three analysts on average. International - Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month : $278 per unit fleet cost per month versus the three-analyst average estimate of $296 per unit fleet cost per month.

: $278 per unit fleet cost per month versus the three-analyst average estimate of $296 per unit fleet cost per month. International - Rental Days : 11,653.00 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12,250.40 Days.

: 11,653.00 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12,250.40 Days. Americas - Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects : $70.06 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $71.22.

: $70.06 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $71.22. Americas - Vehicle Utilization : 70.7% versus 72% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 70.7% versus 72% estimated by three analysts on average. International - Vehicle Utilization : 70.6% compared to the 71.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 70.6% compared to the 71.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Americas - Average Rental Fleet : 517,363 compared to the 508,533 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 517,363 compared to the 508,533 average estimate based on three analysts. Total - Rental Days : 44,945.00 Days versus 45,546.19 Days estimated by three analysts on average.

: 44,945.00 Days versus 45,546.19 Days estimated by three analysts on average. International - Average Rental Fleet : 181,270 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 188,350.

: 181,270 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 188,350. Total - Average Rental Fleet : 698,633 versus 696,883 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 698,633 versus 696,883 estimated by three analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- International : $707 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $702.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

: $707 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $702.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%. Geographic Revenue- Americas: $2.33 billion versus $2.37 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.

Here is how Avis Budget performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Avis Budget have returned +21.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

