Avis Budget (CAR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates but Revenues Missed

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

Adjusted earnings of $11.01 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by more than 12.5% but plunged 30.9% year over year. Total revenues of $3.12 billion missed the consensus estimate by 2.7% and declined 3.7% year over year.

Avis Budget has declined 1.1% from the date of earning release, compared with its industry’s 3.7% decrease.

Segmental Revenues

The Americas segment’s revenues of $2.43 billion were down 5% year over year. The figure missed our estimate of $2.46 billion.

The International segment’s revenues of $695 million beat our estimate of $676.7 million and were up 3% year over year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Profitability

Adjusted EBITDA was $737 million, down 39% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.6%, compared with 37.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Americas segment was $631 million, down 39% year over year. Internationally, adjusted EBITDA was $126 million, 31% lower than the year-ago figure.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Avis Budget exited second-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $571 million, compared with $548 million at the end of the prior quarter. Corporate debt was $4.7 billion, flat with the reported figure at the end of the prior quarter.

CAR generated $963 million in net cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Adjusted free cash flow was $202 million while capital expenditures were $78 million in the reported quarter.

Currently, Avis Budget carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Gartner IT reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 37 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.9% but matched the year-ago reported figure. Revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and improved 9.2% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. Total contract value was $4.6 billion, up 8.9% year over year on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Automatic Data ADP reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Adjusted EPS of $1.89 (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and grew 26% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. Total revenues of $4.47 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 9% on an organic constant-currency basis.

TransUnion TRU reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share (adjusting 58 cents from non-recurring items) surpassed the consensus mark by 3.6% but decreased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $968 million beat the consensus mark by 1% and increased 2.1% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues were up 3% on a constant-currency basis, mainly driven by strength in international markets.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.