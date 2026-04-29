Avis Budget (CAR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Avis Budget Group (CAR) reported revenue of $2.53 billion, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$8.01, compared to -$14.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$6.83, the EPS surprise was -17.37%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Americas - Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month : $380 per unit fleet cost per month versus the three-analyst average estimate of $398 per unit fleet cost per month.

: $380 per unit fleet cost per month versus the three-analyst average estimate of $398 per unit fleet cost per month. Americas - Average Rental Fleet : 467,420 compared to the 462,941 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 467,420 compared to the 462,941 average estimate based on three analysts. International - Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month : $288 per unit fleet cost per month compared to the $289.7 per unit fleet cost per month average estimate based on three analysts.

: $288 per unit fleet cost per month compared to the $289.7 per unit fleet cost per month average estimate based on three analysts. Americas - Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects : $66.52 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.25.

: $66.52 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.25. Americas - Rental Days : 29,453.00 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 29,684.22 Days.

: 29,453.00 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 29,684.22 Days. Americas - Vehicle Utilization : 70% compared to the 71.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 70% compared to the 71.3% average estimate based on three analysts. International - Vehicle Utilization : 70.2% compared to the 70.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 70.2% compared to the 70.2% average estimate based on three analysts. International - Rental Days : 9,625.00 Days compared to the 9,941.95 Days average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9,625.00 Days compared to the 9,941.95 Days average estimate based on three analysts. Total - Rental Days : 39,078.00 Days versus 39,626.17 Days estimated by three analysts on average.

: 39,078.00 Days versus 39,626.17 Days estimated by three analysts on average. International - Average Rental Fleet : 152,249 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 157,459.

: 152,249 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 157,459. Geographic Revenue- International : $568 million compared to the $579.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

: $568 million compared to the $579.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Americas: $1.96 billion versus $1.88 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.

Here is how Avis Budget performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Avis Budget here>>>

Shares of Avis Budget have returned +24.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.