Avis Budget (CAR) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Avis Budget Group Inc.CAR reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of $1.40 per share, narrower than Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of $1.91 but wider than loss of 78 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues of $1.75 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 0.9% but declined 8.7% year over year due to 7% decrease in rental days and a 1% decrease in revenues per day.

Revenues by Segment

Americas segment revenues of $1.26 billion decreased 5% year over year. The segment accounted for 72% of total revenues.

International segment revenues of $496 million went down 16% year over year. The segment contributed 28% to total revenues.

Profitability

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $87 million compared with a loss of $1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for Americas was $30 million against a gain of $35 million in the prior-year quarter. Internationally, adjusted EBITDA loss was $40 million, compared with a loss of $21 million in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Avis Budget exited first-quarter 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $679 million compared with $686 million at the end of the prior quarter. Corporate debt was $3.51 billion compared with $3.44 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated $370 million of cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. Adjusted free cash flow totaled $81 million and capital expenditure was $49 million. The company repurchased shares worth $118 million in the reported quarter.

2020 Guidance

Revenues in April and May are expected to be around 80% lower, with a gradual recovery in June and improvement thereafter, considering that shelter-in-place restrictions get lifted and leisure travel resumes.

