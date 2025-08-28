Avis Budget (CAR) Down 9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Avis Budget Group (CAR). Shares have lost about 9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Avis Budget due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Avis Budget Reports Q2 Earnings Miss

Avis Budget Group reported narrower-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 95.1% and decreased 75.6% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $3 billion lagged the consensus estimate by a slight margin. The metric declined marginally year over year.

Avis Budget’s Segmental Revenues

Revenues from the Americas amounted to $2.3 billion, indicating a 1% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The metric missed our estimate of $2.4 billion. International revenues were $707 million, declining 3% on a year-over-year basis. The figure missed our estimation of $698.2 million.

CAR’s Profitability

Adjusted EBITDA was $277 million, up 29% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The Americas segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $220 million, increasing 18% year over year. Internationally, adjusted EBITDA was $82 million, surging 71% from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of CAR

Avis Budget exited the second quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $541 million compared with $516 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Corporate debt amounted to $6.1 billion compared with $5.9 billion in the preceding quarter. CAR generated $837 million in net cash from operating activities. The adjusted free cash flow utilized was $17 million. Capital expenditure was $53 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -16.24% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Avis Budget has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Avis Budget has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

