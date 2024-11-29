Avira Resources Sees Strong Shareholder Support

Avira Resources Ltd (AU:AVW) has released an update.

Avira Resources Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by shareholders. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder support and may influence investor confidence in Avira’s future endeavors. The company’s shares and options continue to be a point of interest for those tracking the ASX market.

