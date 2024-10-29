Avio USA Plans New U.S. Production Plant

Avio S.p.A. (IT:AVIO) has released an update.

Avio USA, a subsidiary of Avio S.p.A., is partnering with ACMI Properties to design a new solid propulsion engine production plant in the U.S., aiming to meet growing aerospace and defense demands. This initiative is set to boost Avio’s presence in the U.S. market, create high-paying jobs, and strengthen the country’s industrial base. The plant will cater to defense, space exploration, and commercial aerospace needs, with site selection expected by mid-2025.

For further insights into IT:AVIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.