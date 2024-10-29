News & Insights

Avio USA Plans New U.S. Production Plant

October 29, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

Avio S.p.A. (IT:AVIO) has released an update.

Avio USA, a subsidiary of Avio S.p.A., is partnering with ACMI Properties to design a new solid propulsion engine production plant in the U.S., aiming to meet growing aerospace and defense demands. This initiative is set to boost Avio’s presence in the U.S. market, create high-paying jobs, and strengthen the country’s industrial base. The plant will cater to defense, space exploration, and commercial aerospace needs, with site selection expected by mid-2025.

