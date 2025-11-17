Avio S.p.A. (BIT:AVIO) Price Target Decreased by 14.66% to 42.51

The average one-year price target for Avio S.p.A. (BIT:AVIO) has been revised to €42.51 / share. This is a decrease of 14.66% from the prior estimate of €49.81 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €34.91 to a high of €56.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.20% from the latest reported closing price of €32.40 / share.

Avio S.p.A. Maintains 0.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.46%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avio S.p.A.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVIO is 0.21%, an increase of 56.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.03% to 354K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HRITX - Hood River International Opportunity Fund Retirement Shares holds 53K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 52K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing a decrease of 46.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVIO by 1.86% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 36K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing a decrease of 40.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVIO by 3.86% over the last quarter.

UFO - Procure Space ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVIO by 16.78% over the last quarter.

