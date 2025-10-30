Avio S.p.A. (AVVOF) Price Target Increased by 90.47% to 60.41

The average one-year price target for Avio S.p.A. (OTCPK:AVVOF) has been revised to $60.41 / share. This is an increase of 90.47% from the prior estimate of $31.72 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.33 to a high of $84.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avio S.p.A.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVVOF is 0.21%, an increase of 56.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.59% to 354K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HRITX - Hood River International Opportunity Fund Retirement Shares holds 53K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 52K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing a decrease of 46.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVVOF by 1.86% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 36K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing a decrease of 40.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVVOF by 3.86% over the last quarter.

UFO - Procure Space ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVVOF by 16.78% over the last quarter.

