Avio S.p.A. Announces Shareholders’ Meeting Updates

Avio S.p.A. has announced an Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for December 20, 2024, to discuss amendments to its Articles of Association and appoint an auditing assignment for the period 2026-2034. The meeting will be held with remote participation allowed via a Designated Representative, and shareholders must grant proxy to participate and vote. Avio S.p.A. holds approximately 4.14% of its own shares without voting rights.

