Avio says VV17 mission fails due to anomaly, shares tumble

By 1120 GMT, Avio shares were down 15.8%, having earlier fallen as much as 20%, compared with a 0.15% rise in Italy's All-Share Index .FTITLMS.

"A second anomaly in two years" might cause some more difficulties on the commercial side and delays in the final development and the maiden flight of the Vega C rocket, currently scheduled in the second quarter of 2021, Italian broker Equita said in a note, downgrading the stock to 'hold' from 'buy'.

Satellite launch operator Arianespace said a press conference on the failed mission was scheduled for Tuesday at 1300 GMT.

