Companies

Avio posts 17.4% drop in FY core profits on virus hit

Contributor
Federico Maccioni Reuters
Published

Core earnings at aerospace group Avio fell 17.4% last year, in line with the company's own estimates, as higher mission launch costs due to the pandemic hit performance.

March 19 (Reuters) - Core earnings at aerospace group Avio AVI.MI fell 17.4% last year, in line with the company's own estimates, as higher mission launch costs due to the pandemic hit performance.

The Rome-based firm, which is the prime contractor for European launcher Vega, said in a statement on Friday that earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 35.2 million euros ($41.91 million)in 2020, while net revenues dropped 12.6% to 322 million euros.

The company had guided for an EBITDA of between 34 and 36 million euros.

"While we are seeing some signs of recovery, the short-term scenario remains uncertain", Chief Executive Officer Giulio Ranzo said in a statement.

He added however that the group's restored confidence allowed it to resume dividends distribution.

Avio said it would propose paying a dividend of 0.285 euros per share over 2020 results and decided to increase the payout ratio threshold to 60% from 50%.

($1 = 0.8399 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696595))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular