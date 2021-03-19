Avio posts 17.4% drop in FY core profits on virus hit

March 19 (Reuters) - Core earnings at aerospace group Avio AVI.MI fell 17.4% last year, in line with the company's own estimates, as higher mission launch costs due to the pandemic hit performance.

The Rome-based firm, which is the prime contractor for European launcher Vega, said in a statement on Friday that earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 35.2 million euros ($41.91 million)in 2020, while net revenues dropped 12.6% to 322 million euros.

The company had guided for an EBITDA of between 34 and 36 million euros.

"While we are seeing some signs of recovery, the short-term scenario remains uncertain", Chief Executive Officer Giulio Ranzo said in a statement.

He added however that the group's restored confidence allowed it to resume dividends distribution.

Avio said it would propose paying a dividend of 0.285 euros per share over 2020 results and decided to increase the payout ratio threshold to 60% from 50%.

($1 = 0.8399 euros)

