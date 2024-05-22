Avino Urges Shareholders to Vote Before AGM

Avino Silver & Gold (TSE:ASM) has released an update.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is urging its shareholders to cast their votes for the upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled on May 30, 2024, emphasizing the importance of each vote regardless of the number of shares held. The company has advised shareholders to vote ahead of the May 28 deadline, providing convenient online and telephone options for submitting votes. Avino, known for its silver production from the Avino Mine in Mexico, highlights its commitment to sustainable mining and community welfare.

