Avino Silver Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving Its Performance?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM scaled a new 52-week high of $4.90 yesterday before ending the session at $4.54. The upside was driven by the news of ASM’s inclusion in the Global Junior Gold Miners Index as well as record metal prices.



Avino Silver currently has a market capitalization of $714.5 million and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

What’s Aiding Avino Silver's Stock?

Inclusion in Global Junior Gold Miners Index: Recently, Avino Silver announced that it has been included in the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (MVGDXJTR) and the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). The addition became effective after market close on Sept. 19 as part of GDXJ’s semi-annual index review and quarterly rebalancing.



This is a step forward for Avino Silver’s aim of becoming Mexico’s next intermediate primary silver producer.



Acquisition of Full Ownership of La Preciosa: In August 2025, Avino Silver acquired the full ownership of its La Preciosa project from Deterra Royalties Limited. La Preciosa is one of Mexico’s largest undeveloped silver resources. This deal provides Avino Silver with full value and control of La Preciosa while eliminating the royalty burden prior to commencing production by the end of 2025.



This deal is expected to lower La Preciosa’s operating cost profile. Avino Silver's recent operations are reporting substantial profits and cash flow. This puts the company in its strongest financial position yet. Such financial strength allows ASM to explore opportunities that will benefit shareholders.



Record Metal Prices: Gold prices have rallied this year, gaining 42.5% year to date. The metal has been supported by geopolitical tensions, tariff concerns and continuous purchasing by central banks. Gold prices are currently trending above $3,770 per ounce, backed by expectations of further interest rate cuts.



Silver prices are near a 14-year high of around $44 per ounce, backed by expectations of steady demand for the metal in the electrification industry, as well as safe-haven demand amid the escalating trade war sector.



Solid Q2 Results: The company reported earnings per share of 6 cents for the second quarter of 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents. ASM reported earnings of 3 cents in the second quarter of 2024. The improvement in earnings was aided by increased metal prices and consistent production.



Avino Silver’s revenues increased 47% year over year to $22 million, owing to higher sales and metal prices. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18 million.



The company’s silver-equivalent production was 645,602 ounces in the second quarter of 2025, which marked a 5% increase from the second quarter of 2024. The upside was driven by record quarterly mill throughput.

ASM Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have skyrocketed 278.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 61.3% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are DRDGOLD Limited DRD, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and The Mosaic Company MOS. All these stocks flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for DRDGOLD’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.62 per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 13.3%. DRDGOLD’ shares have surged 175% in a year.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $9.36 per share. Its shares surged 68% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Mosaic Company’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.17 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 60.1%. The Mosaic Company’s shares jumped 31.5% last year.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

