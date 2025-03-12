Avino Silver Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Surge 95% Y/Y

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM reported earnings per share of 7 cents for fourth-quarter 2024, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents per share. The company posted earnings of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Including one-time items, the company reported 3 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with break-even results in the year-ago quarter.

Avino Silver Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avino Silver price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avino Silver Quote

Avino Silver’s Q4 EBITDA Soars Y/Y

ASM’s revenues surged 95% year over year to $24 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18 million. The upside was driven by higher production, and realized silver and gold prices.



The company recorded cash costs of $13.88 per silver equivalent payable ounce, indicating a decrease of 8% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $18.62 per silver payable equivalent ounce fell 14% from the year-ago quarter.



Avino Silver reported a mine-operating profit of $10.5 million in the quarter, marking a jump from $2.6 million in the prior-year quarter. EBITDA was $9.1 million, improving from $1.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

ASM’s Q4 Production Update

The company reported consolidation production of 735,557 silver-equivalent ounces, up 32% year over year. This comprised 283,794 ounces of silver, 2,560 ounces of gold and 1,773,694 pounds of copper. While silver production increased 26%, gold output soared 76%, marking the highest quarterly gold production for the company. Copper production rose 35%.

Avino Silver’s Financial Position

Cash provided by operating activities was $23.1 million in 2024, a substantial increase from $1.5 million in 2023.

Avino Silver ended 2024 with $27.3 million of cash in hand, up from $2.7 million at the end of 2023. It was the highest cash balance in the company’s history.

ASM’s 2024 Results

Avino Silver reported earnings per share of 15 cents in 2024, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. The bottom line was up from 4 cents in the previous year.



Including one-time items, the company recorded earnings of 6 cents per share in 2024 compared with break-even results in 2023.



Avino Silver’s revenues improved 51% year over year to $66 million in 2024. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60 million.

Avino Silver’s Guidance for 2025

For 2025, the company expects production between 2.5 million and 2.8 million silver-equivalent ounces.

ASM Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have skyrocketed 160.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s 50.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Avino Silver’s Peer Performances in Q4

Hecla Mining Company HL reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. HL incurred a loss per share of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.



HL’s revenues increased 55.4% year over year to $250 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $229 million.



Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS posted fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. PAAS incurred a loss per share of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.



PAAS’ revenues increased 21.6% year over year to $815 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $805 million.

Avino Silver’s Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

ASM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock from the basic materials space is ArcelorMittal S.A. MT. It sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ArcelorMittal has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MT’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share. Its shares gained 28.9% in the last year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hecla Mining Company (HL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.