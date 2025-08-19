Avino Silver Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Shares Rise 1%

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM gained 1% since reporting earnings per share of 6 cents for the second quarter of 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents on Aug. 13. ASM had reported earnings of 3 cents in the second quarter of 2024. The improvement in earnings was aided by increased metal prices and consistent production.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of 2 cents compared with 1 cent in the year-ago quarter.

Avino Silver’s Q2 EBITDA Soars Y/Y

Avino Silver’s revenues increased 47% year over year to $22 million, owing to higher sales and metal prices. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18 million.



Payable silver equivalent sold increased 26% year over year to 676,453 ounces.



The company recorded cash costs of $15.11 per silver equivalent payable ounce, a 7% dip from $16.29 in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs were $20.93 per silver payable equivalent ounce compared with $22.74 in the second quarter of 2024.



Avino Silver reported a mine-operating profit of $10 million, up 118% from $4.7 million in the year-ago quarter on higher sales. This marked the third consecutive quarter of more than $10 million in mine-operating profit. EBITDA was $7.4 million, which was 118% higher than $3.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

ASM’s Q2 Production Update

The company’s silver-equivalent production was 645,602 ounces in the second quarter of 2025, which marked a 5% increase from the second quarter of 2024. The upside was driven by record quarterly mill throughput.



Coming to the second quarter’s metal-wise detailed figures, silver production slipped 3% year over year to 283,619 ounces, while gold production increased 17% to 1,774 ounces. Copper production rose 12% from the year-ago quarter to 1.46 million pounds.

Avino Silver’s Financial Position

Avino Silver ended the second quarter with $37 million of cash in hand, higher than $27 million at the end of 2024. Cash provided by operating activities was $8.3 million compared with $1.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

ASM Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have skyrocketed 276.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 36.4% growth.

Avino Silver’s Zacks Rank

Avino Silver currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Avino Silver’s Peer Performances in Q2

Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK incurred an adjusted loss of 3 cents per share for the second quarter of 2025 against break-even earnings reported in the prior-year quarter. Endeavour Silver’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 1 cent per share.



Endeavour Silver 's revenues improved 46% to $85 million from $58 million in the second quarter of 2024. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80 million.



Hecla Mining Company HL reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. Hecla Mining posted earnings of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Hecla Mining’s revenues increased 23.6% year over year to $304 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $274 million.



Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 43 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. Pan American Silver reported earnings per share of 11 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Pan American Silver’s revenues increased 18.4% year over year to $812 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $782 million.

