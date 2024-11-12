News & Insights

Avino Silver & Gold Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 12, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Avino Silver & Gold (TSE:ASM) has released an update.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines reported strong financial performance in Q3 2024, with a 19% increase in revenues driven by higher metal prices and increased production. The company achieved a significant boost in cash flow and operating margins, reinforcing their debt-free balance sheet. Avino remains focused on growth and delivering value to shareholders, capitalizing on an unhedged metal production strategy amidst rising market prices.

