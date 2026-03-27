Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM) Price Target Decreased by 26.90% to 10.79

The average one-year price target for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM) has been revised to $10.79 / share. This is a decrease of 26.90% from the prior estimate of $14.76 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.49 to a high of $13.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.61% from the latest reported closing price of $8.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avino Silver & Gold Mines. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASM is 0.09%, an increase of 33.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.79% to 31,367K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 6,447K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,831K shares , representing an increase of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 26.11% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 5,112K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,373K shares , representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 0.13% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 3,916K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 2,000K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,463K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,272K shares , representing a decrease of 55.29%.

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