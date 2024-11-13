News & Insights

Stocks
ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines price target raised to $1.80 from $1.50 at H.C. Wainwright

November 13, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines to $1.80 from $1.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company recorded $14.6M in revenue for the quarter, yielding net income of $1.2M, well above the year-ago results, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects Avino Silver & Gold to meet its production forecast of 2.5M-2.8M silver equivalent ounces and remain well-positioned to take advantage of a weaker peso amid surging commodity prices.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ASM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.