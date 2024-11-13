Avino Silver & Gold Mines price target raised to $1.80 from $1.50 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines to $1.80 from $1.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company recorded $14.6M in revenue for the quarter, yielding net income of $1.2M, well above the year-ago results, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects Avino Silver & Gold to meet its production forecast of 2.5M-2.8M silver equivalent ounces and remain well-positioned to take advantage of a weaker peso amid surging commodity prices.

