Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Price Target Increased by 27.76% to 1.76

The average one-year price target for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) has been revised to 1.76 / share. This is an increase of 27.76% from the prior estimate of 1.38 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.60 to a high of 1.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 284.01% from the latest reported closing price of 0.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avino Silver & Gold Mines. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASM is 0.02%, an increase of 47.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.90% to 3,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,340K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 903K shares, representing an increase of 32.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 20.15% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 850K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 30.12% over the last quarter.

PRCGX - Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 200K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 148K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 11.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 62K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. The company is committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which the company operates.

