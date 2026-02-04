Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Price Target Increased by 65.93% to 10.73

The average one-year price target for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAM:ASM) has been revised to $10.73 / share. This is an increase of 65.93% from the prior estimate of $6.47 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.92 to a high of $12.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.80% from the latest reported closing price of $10.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avino Silver & Gold Mines. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 25.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASM is 0.13%, an increase of 20.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 54.98% to 49,728K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 7,208K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,710K shares , representing an increase of 48.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,845K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares , representing an increase of 70.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 362.67% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 5,831K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,209K shares , representing an increase of 27.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 67.28% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 5,373K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 3,916K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company.

