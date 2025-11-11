Avino Silver Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3, Shares Rise 9%

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM gained 9% since reporting earnings per share of 7 cents for the third quarter of 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents on Nov. 6. ASM had reported earnings of 4 cents in the third quarter of 2024. The improvement in earnings was aided by increased metal prices and higher ounces sold.

Including one-time items, the company registered earnings per share of 10 cents compared with earnings of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Avino Silver’s Q3 EBITDA Soars Y/Y

Avino Silver’s revenues increased 44% year over year to $21 million, owing to higher sales and metal prices. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20 million.

Payable silver-equivalent sold increased 9% year over year to 562,604 ounces.

The company recorded cash costs of $17.09 per silver-equivalent payable ounce, a 14% rise from $14.94 in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs were $24.06 per silver payable equivalent ounce compared with $22.06 in the third quarter of 2024.

Avino Silver reported a mine-operating profit of $9.9 million, surging 73% from $5.7 million in the year-ago quarter on higher sales. EBITDA was $11.5 million, which was 200% higher than $3.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

ASM’s Q3 Production Update

The company’s silver-equivalent production was 580,780 ounces in the third quarter of 2025, which marked a 13% decrease from the third quarter of 2024. The downside was driven by lower feed grades in metals.

Coming to the third quarter’s metal-wise detailed figures, silver production slipped 7% year over year to 263,231 ounces, while gold production increased 19% to 1,935 ounces. Copper production fell 26% from the year-ago quarter to 1.31 million pounds.

Avino Silver’s Financial Position

The company ended the third quarter with $57 million in cash in hand, higher than $27 million at the end of 2024. Cash provided by operating activities was $8.3 million compared with $4.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

ASM Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have skyrocketed 325.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 83.9% surge.

Avino Silver’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ASM’s Peer Performances in Q3

Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK reported an adjusted loss of 1 cent per share for the third quarter of 2025 against earnings of 1 cent in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 5 cents.

Endeavour Silver’s revenues skyrocketed 109% to $111 million from $53 million in the third quarter of 2024. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $125 million.

Hecla Mining Company HL registered third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents. HL posted earnings of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

HL’s revenues surged 67.3% year over year to $410 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $316 million.

Mining - Silver Stock Awaiting Results

Pan American Silver PAAS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 12.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pan American Silver’s third-quarter total sales is pegged at $867.8 million, indicating a 21.2% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus mark for earnings has moved down 7.6% in the past 60 days and is pegged at 49 cents per share. This, however, suggests a 53.1% year-over-year jump from earnings of 39 cents.

