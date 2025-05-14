Avino Silver Earnings Beat Estimates in Q1, Revenues Jump Y/Y

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM reported earnings per share of 7 cents for first-quarter 2025, which marked a 250% upsurge from the 2 cents reported in the first quarter of 2024, attributed to higher metal prices. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents per share.

Including one-time items, the company posted earnings of 4 cents compared with break-even earnings per share in the year-ago quarter.

Avino Silver’s Q1 EBITDA Soars Y/Y

ASM’s revenues rose 52% year over year to $19 million due to higher metal prices and consistent production. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18 million. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



The company recorded cash costs of $12.62 per silver equivalent payable ounce, indicating a 15% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs were $20.08 per silver payable equivalent ounce compared with $20.23 in the first quarter of 2024.



Avino Silver reported a mine-operating profit of a record $10.6 million, skyrocketing 352% from the $2.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA was $9.7 million, which soared 466% from the $1.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

ASM’s Q1 Production Update

Avino Silver produced 678,458 silver equivalent ounces, which was up 8% year over year. This comprised 265,681 ounces of silver, 2,225 ounces of gold and 1,604,343 pounds of copper. While silver production increased 6%, gold output was up 25% and copper production increased 19%.

Avino Silver Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have skyrocketed 170% over the past year against the industry’s 9.1% decline.

ASM’s Zacks Rank

Avino Silver currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avino Silver’s Peer Performances in Q1

Hecla Mining Company HL reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents. Hecla Mining posted earnings of 1 cent per share in the year-ago quarter.



Hecla Mining’s revenues increased 37.4% year over year to $261 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $236 million.



Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS posted first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 42 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. Pan American Silver posted earnings of 1 cent per share in the year-ago quarter.



Pan American Silver’s revenues increased 28.6% year over year to $773 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $697 million.

Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents. The bottom line marked a 122% year-over-year upsurge. Fortuna Mining’s revenues increased 28.9% year over year to $290 million.

