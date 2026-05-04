Avino Silver (ASM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Avino Silver (ASM) closed at $6.32, marking a -3.95% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.19%.

The stock of company has risen by 0.77% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.31% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 10.02%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Avino Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 13, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Avino Silver to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $35.1 million, indicating a 86.31% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.27 per share and a revenue of $123.25 million, signifying shifts of -6.9% and +33.64%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Avino Silver should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.26% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Avino Silver currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Avino Silver's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.37. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 14.15.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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