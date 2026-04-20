Avino Silver (ASM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Avino Silver (ASM) closed at $7.60, marking a -1.94% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 44.86% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of Avino Silver will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.1, marking a 42.86% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $43.9 million, up 133.01% from the year-ago period.

ASM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $128.7 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +39.55%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Avino Silver. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Avino Silver presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Avino Silver is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.43.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.