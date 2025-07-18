Avino Silver (ASM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Avino Silver (ASM) closed at $3.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.91% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Avino Silver in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.03, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $18.3 million, reflecting a 23.73% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.15 per share and a revenue of $78.85 million, signifying shifts of 0% and +19.15%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Avino Silver. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 15.39% increase. Avino Silver is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Avino Silver's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.96.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.