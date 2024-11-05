Avino Silver (ASM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Avino Silver (ASM) ending at $1.19, denoting a -0.83% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.23% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.43%.

The company's stock has climbed by 4.35% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.54%.

The upcoming earnings release of Avino Silver will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 12, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing a 100% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.8 million, up 20.13% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $60.15 million, which would represent changes of +25% and +37.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Avino Silver. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.5% higher. At present, Avino Silver boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Avino Silver is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.67. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.67.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.