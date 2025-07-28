Avino Silver (ASM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Avino Silver (ASM) ended the recent trading session at $3.33, demonstrating a -6.2% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.8% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Avino Silver in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 13, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.03, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $18.3 million, showing a 23.73% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $84.3 million, which would represent changes of +13.33% and +27.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Avino Silver. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 30.77% increase. Currently, Avino Silver is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Avino Silver is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.88. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.88.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.