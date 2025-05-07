Avino Silver (ASM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Avino Silver (ASM) ending at $2.46, denoting a -0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 69.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 11.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Avino Silver in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 13, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.03, signifying a 50% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $17.9 million, indicating a 44.47% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

ASM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $71.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -46.67% and +8.04%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Avino Silver. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.39% higher. Avino Silver presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Avino Silver has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.93 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.32, so one might conclude that Avino Silver is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, positioning it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

