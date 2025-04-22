Avino Silver (ASM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Avino Silver (ASM) closed at $1.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.11% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Avino Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 13, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.01, showcasing a 50% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.9 million, up 28.33% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $69.6 million, indicating changes of -53.33% and +5.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Avino Silver. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Avino Silver presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Avino Silver is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.15. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.82.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

