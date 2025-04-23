Is Avino Silver (ASM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Avino Silver (ASM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Avino Silver is one of 232 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Avino Silver is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ASM has moved about 119.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 2.4%. As we can see, Avino Silver is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR). The stock has returned 68.1% year-to-date.

For Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Avino Silver belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.9% this year, meaning that ASM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. falls under the Mining - Gold industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #144. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +51%.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Avino Silver and Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.