Is Avino Silver (ASM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Avino Silver (ASM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Avino Silver is one of 238 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Avino Silver is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM's full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ASM has returned 90.8% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -3.5%. As we can see, Avino Silver is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.2%.

For Axalta Coating Systems, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Avino Silver belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.4% so far this year, so ASM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Axalta Coating Systems belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry. This 33-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved -20.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Avino Silver and Axalta Coating Systems as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

