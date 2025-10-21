Avino Silver (ASM) Stock Moves -16.37%: What You Should Know

Avino Silver (ASM) closed the most recent trading day at $5.16, moving -16.37% from the previous trading session. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 30.44% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 0.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Avino Silver in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.03, indicating a 25% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $19.6 million, indicating a 34.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $89.55 million, signifying shifts of -13.33% and +35.32%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Avino Silver. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.41% higher. At present, Avino Silver boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Avino Silver is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.46. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 43.85 of its industry.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, positioning it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.