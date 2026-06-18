Avino Silver (ASM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Avino Silver (ASM) ended the recent trading session at $6.54, demonstrating a -4.25% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.91%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.74% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.77% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Avino Silver in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.09, marking a 50% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $40.3 million, indicating a 84.78% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $147.55 million. These totals would mark changes of +34.48% and +59.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Avino Silver. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Avino Silver holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Avino Silver is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.51. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.92 for its industry.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.